25 people injured in S. Korean pileup

Twenty-five people were injured on Sunday night in a pileup that occurred at an expressway in South Korea's metropolitan area, according to Yonhap news agency, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Around 40 vehicles collided from behind at about 9:15 p.m. local time (1215 GMT) on the Guri-Pocheon Expressway in Gyeonggi province that surrounds the capital Seoul.

One person suffered cardiac arrest and three others were seriously injured in the multi-vehicle crash. Some 21 people sustained minor injuries and had received treatment, officials said.