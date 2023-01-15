Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World

25 people injured in S. Korean pileup

World Materials 15 January 2023 19:38 (UTC +04:00)
25 people injured in S. Korean pileup

Follow Trend on

Twenty-five people were injured on Sunday night in a pileup that occurred at an expressway in South Korea's metropolitan area, according to Yonhap news agency, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Around 40 vehicles collided from behind at about 9:15 p.m. local time (1215 GMT) on the Guri-Pocheon Expressway in Gyeonggi province that surrounds the capital Seoul.

One person suffered cardiac arrest and three others were seriously injured in the multi-vehicle crash. Some 21 people sustained minor injuries and had received treatment, officials said.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more