Russia, Pakistan sign three intergovernmental agreements

Russia and Pakistan signed three intergovernmental agreements, following the 8th meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, and scientific and technological cooperation in Islamabad, according to a joint statement issued on Friday by the Russian Minister of Energy Nikolay Shulginov and Pakistan's Minister of Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Trend reports citing TASS.

"During the meeting, the following documents were also signed. The first is an agreement on cooperation and mutual aid in customs problems between the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Second, the protocol on the exchange of documents and information on the customs value of goods transported between the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan between the Federal Customs Service of the Russian Federation and the Customs Service of the Federal Revenue Council of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The third is the working agreement on airworthiness between the Federal Air Transport Agency of the Russian Federation and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan."