US, allies agree to impose two separate price caps on Russian oil products

Representatives of the so-called Price Cap Coalition agreed to impose two separate price caps for Russian oil products based on their category, the US Department of Treasury announced after Deputy Secretary Adewale Adeyemo’s meeting with counterparts with Coalition states, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The Deputies agreed to an approach for refined products that will institute two distinct caps, in addition to the crude cap: one cap for products that generally trade at a premium to crude, such as diesel or gasoil, and one for products that trade at a discount to crude, such as fuel oil," the Department of Treasury said.