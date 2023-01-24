Russia’s, Iran’s capabilities can complement each other, serve regional interests — Raisi

Russia’s and Iran’s capabilities can both complement each other and serve regional interests, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday during a meeting with visiting speaker of the Russian State Duma, or lower parliament house, Vyacheslav Volodin, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to Raisi, Russia and Iran have "diverse opportunities" in the spheres of trade, energy, transit and shipments and bilateral cooperation in these spheres can be intensified.

"The two countries’ capabilities can supplement each other and their use can ensure not only the interests of both countries but also serve regional interests," the Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying.

The Russian State Duma’s press service said earlier in the day that Volodin and Raisi had discussed the development of relations between Moscow and Tehran.