Canada to send 4 tanks to Ukraine

Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand is set to announce that Canada will be sending four battle tanks to Ukraine, CTV News reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In addition to the initial four Leopard 2 tanks, Canada is considering sending more tanks at a later date, the report said, quoting government sources.

The Canadian Armed Forces currently has 82 German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks, but they are in various states of serviceability, according to the report.

On Wednesday, Germany and the United States announced they would be organizing the shipment of dozens of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.