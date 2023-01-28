Development partners commit $30 bln to food production in Africa

Development partners have committed $30 billion to boost food production in Africa over the next five years, said Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank, during closing remarks at a food security summit on Friday, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

The three-day summit in Senegal’s capital Dakar brought together African leaders, development banks and international partners including the United States, the European Union and Britain to mobilize funding and political commitment.

The major theme was that African countries need to boost their food production capacity, rather than relying so heavily on imports which have left them vulnerable to price spikes and shortages.

The continent is facing its worst food crisis ever, with more than one in five Africans – a record 278 million people – facing hunger, according to United Nations estimates.