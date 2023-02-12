Portugal teachers take to streets as wave of discontent intensifies

Tens of thousands of teachers took to Lisbon's streets on Saturday in one of the biggest protests in Portugal in recent years as the Socialist government faces a wave of discontent over the cost of living crisis, Trend reports citing Reuters.

"(We) have been badly treated for a long time," said Portuguese language teacher Maria Coelho, 55, as she held a banner reading "Respect" at the protest organised by the FENPROF union.

"We are here today and we will be here for many more to come," she added.

The union said it expected more than 100,000 people to take part in the protest. No police estimate of attendance was immediately available. It was the third time in less than a month that teachers and school workers have held mass demonstrations in Portugal.

Teachers on the lowest pay scale make around 1,100 euros ($1,174.25) per month but even teachers in higher bands typically earn less than 2,000 euros. They also want the government to speed up career progression.