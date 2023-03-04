Earthquake damage to Syria stands at $5.1 bln, World Bank says

The direct physical damage to Syria from earthquakes occurred in February amounts to about $5.1 bln, the World Bank said in the report posted on its official website, Trend reports citing TASS.

"These losses compound years of destruction, suffering and hardship the people of Syria have been enduring over the past years," Jean-Christophe Carret, the World Bank country director for the Middle East, said in a comment.

"The disaster will cause a decline in economic activity that will further weigh on Syria’s growth prospects," he added.

The actual damage is still difficult to be assessed and preliminary estimates vary from $2.7 to $7.9 bln, not including indirect economic losses, the World Bank said.

The province of Aleppo suffered the greatest damage (45% or $2.3 bln), the World Bank noted. It is followed by provinces of Idlib (37% or $1.9 bln) and Latakia (11%, $549 mln).