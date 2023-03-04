Bulgarian News Agency appoints permanent correspondent in Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) has appointed Svetlana Dragneva as a permanent correspondent for the BTA in Odessa, Ukraine, BTA Director General Kirill Valchev said at the presentation of the Literature, Culture and Arts (LIK) magazine, Trend reports.

"Our correspondents in the country write at least three news stories a day. We will rely on her to have a hundred news a month from Bulgarians in this region of Ukraine. In the coming days, we will look for a designated place where we can make a national press club of BTA. There is already one in Taraclia in Moldova, where we also have a permanent correspondent," Valchev said.

Svetlana Dragneva was born in 1973 in the village of Vinogradnoye, Bolgrad district (Bessarabia), Ukraine. In 1995, she graduated in Bulgarian philology at the South-West University "Neofit Rilski" in Blagoevgrad. Currently, she is a PhD student at Sofia University. Since 1996, she has been actively involved in the cultural and educational activities of the Bulgarian community in Ukraine. She is a Deputy Chairman of the Association of Bulgarians in Ukraine, Editor-in-Chief of Bulgarians: Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow, the Ukrainian weekly in Bulgarian language.