Literature, Culture and Arts magazine of Bulgarian News Agency presented in Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Another issue of LIK (Literature, Culture and Arts) magazine of Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) highlighting Bessarabian Bulgarians living in Ukraine was presented in Ukraine's Odessa, Trend reports.

BTA Director General Kiril Valchev told representatives of the Bulgarian community in Odessa that it was "a great joy to celebrate together the National Holiday of Bulgaria".

"March 3 is a day when war ends, a day of peace, and that nations celebrate peace, they never celebrate war. Valchev wished the participants at the event to have peace as soon as possible. He added that peace means freedom, and March 3 is the day of freedom of Bulgaria," he said.

Valchev also noted the attendance of his colleagues Yulia Hristova, head of BTA's BG World Directorate, and Yanitsa Hristova, chief editor of the LIK magazine.