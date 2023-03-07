Oil prices rise after upbeat week

Oil prices rose, extending the gains they had scored in the prior week, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for April delivery increased 78 cents, or 0.98 percent, to settle at 80.46 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for May delivery added 35 cents, or 0.41 percent, to close at 86.18 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

For the week ending Friday, the WTI climbed 4.4 percent, while Brent advanced 3.6 percent, based on the front-month contracts.