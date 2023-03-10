Russian, Egyptian presidents discuss agricultural supplies, joint projects

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, discussed bilateral cooperation and supplies of Russian agricultural products to Egypt in a phone call on Thursday, the Kremlin press service reported, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Both sides noted the ongoing development of traditionally friendly and mutually beneficial ties in trade, economic and humanitarian areas in accordance with the provisions of the Treaty on Comprehensive Partnership and Strategic Cooperation Between Russia and Egypt," the press service said.

"In particular, supplies of Russian agricultural goods to the Arab republic were touched upon, as well as the implementation of major joint industrial and energy projects," the Kremlin added. All of these issues will be discussed in the coming days at a meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission in Cairo, it said.

"It has been agreed to continue coordinating efforts by Russia and Egypt to settle crisis situations in the region of the Middle East and North Africa," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Egypt initiated the phone conversation.