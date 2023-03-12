France's true face: Corsica banned from using its native language

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Corsica's court has banned the use of the Corsican language in the public institutions of the French island, Trend reports.

The court’s decision on Thursday banned the Corsican Assembly from allowing the use of this language during debates, as it was unconstitutional.

The decision was made because the administration of Emmanuel Macron was negotiating with local politicians to grant Corsica greater autonomy. The lawsuit was filed by the Prefect of Corsica, the highest official of the central government on the island.

The UNESCO Cultural Agency believes that the Corsican language, which is similar to standard Italian and has about 150,000 speakers, is endangered.

Thus, this decision has caused great discontent among Corsicans. As a result, protests have erupted. France once again has demonstrated its true, hypocritical attitude to the human rights issue. This is a typical case of discriminatory and breach of international law.