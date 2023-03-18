UN says Black Sea Grain initiative extended

The UN confirms that the Black Sea Grain Initiative has been extended, the UN Secretary General’s spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The Black Sea Grain Initiative, signed in Istanbul on 22 July 2022, has been extended. The Initiative allows for the facilitation of the safe navigation for the exports of grain and related foodstuffs and fertilizers, including ammonia, from designated Ukrainian seaports. During the first two terms, some 25 million metric tons of grain and foodstuffs have been moved to 45 countries, helping to bring down global food prices and stabilizing the markets," the news release reads. "We express our gratitude to the Government of Turkey for the diplomatic and operational support to the Black Sea Grain Initiative. The Black Sea Grain Initiative, alongside the Memorandum of Understanding on promoting Russian food products and fertilizers to the world markets, are critical for global food security, especially for developing countries. We remain strongly committed to both agreements and we urge all sides to redouble their efforts to implement them fully."

The UN did not specify for how long the initiative would stay in effect.