New European Parliament corruption scandal: police raids offices of European People’s Party

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Belgian and German police raided the offices of the center-right European People's Party (EPP) in Brussels (Belgium) on Tuesday morning due to the ongoing investigation in Thuringia, Trend reports with reference to Euronews.

The investigation is not directed against the party or any of its current employees, but against Mario Voigt, the leader of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) in Thuringia, who is suspected of corruption and bribery.

According to the source, investigators are trying to determine the amount of money that Voigt may have received or spent during this time. They are also searching for documents related to labor contracts and interviewing witnesses in Brussels.

At the same time, Voigt denies the allegations. His lawyers called the investigation, which began in September 2022, "disproportionate and excessive" and insist that their ward did "nothing wrong."

The European People's Party is the largest party at the European level, and its group holds the largest number of seats in the European Parliament. The EPP brings together some of Europe's most prominent politicians, including European Commission President Ursula Gertrud von der Leyen, President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.