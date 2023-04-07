Russia supports normalization process between Türkiye, Armenia - FM Lavrov (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 13:24)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. Russia supports the normalization process between Türkiye and Armenia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during the joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, Trend reports.

"Russia stands for expanding cooperation between the South Caucasus and the countries neighboring this region. We welcome post-conflict reconstruction in the South Caucasus. A trilateral statement has been reached between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia. This statement remains the basis for continuing work," Lavrov added.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.