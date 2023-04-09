‘Closest topics’ discussed by Putin, Lukashenko during meeting in Kremlin apartment

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus addressed "the closest topics" when they met in the Russian leader’s official apartment in the Kremlin earlier this week, the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel close to the press service of the Belarusian president said on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

In an interview with the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin program Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov answered in the affirmative to the question whether President Putin had invited his Belarusian counterpart to his apartment in the Kremlin.

"After the talks and a working dinner in the Kremlin, the leaders continued communication in the Kremlin apartment. Naturally, they discussed the closest topics," Pul Pervogo said.

On April 5, the two presidents held one-on-one talks in the Kremlin and attended a meeting of the Supreme Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus on the following day.

The informal part of Putin’s talks with visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping in March was held in Putin’s official apartment in the Kremlin. As Putin said later, they continued their discussion after the dinner in a comfortable, private atmosphere.