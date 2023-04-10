1 soldier, 2 terrorists killed in encounters in NW Pakistan

At least one soldier and two terrorists were killed in two separate encounters in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistani military, said that a fire exchange occurred between security personnel and terrorists on Saturday in Razmak area of North Waziristan, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bordering Afghanistan.

"Troops effectively engaged the terrorist's location and killed one terrorist," said the military, adding that weapons and ammunition were also discovered from the killed terrorist.

The ISPR added that another fierce encounter started between security personnel and terrorists in Karama area of the South Waziristan district of the province, leading to the killing of a terrorist.

During the exchange of fire, a soldier was also dead, according to the ISPR.