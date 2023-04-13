Hungary and Belarus to cooperate on nuclear energy

Belarus and Hungary will develop cooperation on the use of Russian nuclear technologies, which are used at nuclear power plants in both countries. This is stipulated by the agreement concluded on Wednesday following a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation in Budapest, Trend reports citing TASS.

The Memorandum of Understanding concerns the VVER-1200 nuclear reactors, which operate at nuclear power plants in Belarus and are to be installed at the Paks-2 nuclear power plant in Hungary. The document was signed by representatives of the Hungarian company Paks-2 and the Ministry of Energy of Belarus in the presence of Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and his Belarusian counterpart Sergey Aleinik.

"This is a very important agreement for us, as we are going to build the same power units that are already used in Belarus," Szijjarto said, reaffirming his country's commitment to the development of nuclear energy.