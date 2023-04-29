Oil prices extend gains on rising risk appetite

Crude oil futures prices registered solid gains on Friday as investors chase risk assets, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for June delivery increased by 2.02 U.S. dollars, or 2.70 percent, to settle at 76.78 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for June delivery added 1.17 dollars, or 1.49 percent, to settle at 79.54 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

Risk appetite generally improved on Friday in international markets ahead of the weekend.

WTI oil continues to rebound amid rising demand for riskier assets, noted Vladimir Zernov, analyst with market information supplier FX Empire.

There were headlines showing there may be a solution to the First Republic Bank problem, and there was data pointing to a rise in oil demand and a decline in output, said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at The Price Futures Group.

U.S. daily crude oil production fell to 12.48 million barrels in February, down from 12.54 million barrels in January, while U.S. petroleum demand in February reached to a three-month high of 19.99 billion barrels, according to data issued by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Friday.

Moreover, U.S. oil giants Exxon Mobil Corporation and Chevron Corporation on Friday reported better-than-expected profits in the first quarter this year despite retreat of oil prices in the period.