G20: Climate, tech investment to supercharge UK-India development partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. As UK Development Minister Andrew Mitchell attended the G20 Development Ministerial Meeting in Varanasi on Monday, new climate and tech partnerships were announced to benefit all by tackling global challenges, informed the British High Commission in India.

Mitchell joined India and G20 partners in calling for reinvigorated efforts to meet the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

The new UK support includes funding for a tech start-up focusing on sustainable agriculture, including through growing vegetables in an environmentally-friendly way, as per an official release by British High Commission.

UK's International Development Minister Andrew Mitchell is in India for the G20 starting Monday - and to boost UK-India cooperation on development including through climate and tech partnerships.

He reinforced at the gathering in Varanasi how the UK's partnerships and investments are having a multiplier effect in tackling the biggest shared challenges of today - including climate change, poverty and food insecurity.

The G20 Development Ministerial meeting in Varanasi is laying the groundwork to accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals ahead of the G20 Leader's Summit in New Delhi this September.

At the G20, the UK emphasised the need to redouble global efforts to tackle the climate crisis and shocks facing the most vulnerable countries demonstrating our position as a development leader set out earlier this year.

New UK programmes announced in India include an investment of 10 million Pounds in the Avaana Fund, a women-led climate-tech fund that supports innovative businesses to develop solutions to climate change and create jobs for women in sectors such as clean energy, energy storage and agriculture.