Australia to allocate another package of military aid to Ukraine

Prime Minister Albanese said that Australia will send 110 million Australian dollars (equivalent to 73.4 million US dollars) to its international partners to provide military assistance to Ukraine. He stressed that Ukraine can count on the support of Australia, which will continue to support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of this country.