India, Israel work to boost agricultural productivity, crop diversity

India and Israel joined forces in 2006 to establish the Indo-Israel Agricultural Project (IIAP) with the goal of enhancing crop diversity, increasing productivity, and optimizing water usage in India's agriculture sector. This collaboration is considered Israel's largest agricultural project in India.

Under the IIAP, Centers of Excellence (CoEs) have been established in various Indian states. These centers serve as platforms for sharing Israel's expertise and knowledge in agriculture and related technologies, tailored to the specific conditions of each state, including soil, weather, and local crops.

The IIAP involves multiple stakeholders, including MASHAV (Israel's agency for international development cooperation), the Government of India, and state governments. MASHAV provides non-monetary support, including training for CoE personnel in both India and Israel, research knowledge tailored to local conditions, and the transfer of agricultural technologies.

The CoEs, which currently number 31 in 13 states, play a crucial role in supporting nearby villages known as "Villages of Excellence." These villages benefit from the technologies demonstrated at the CoEs, empowering local farmers to adopt new and improved farming methods.

The initiative has resulted in significant contributions from Israel to Indian farming techniques. Initially, components such as drip irrigation systems and agricultural technology were imported from Israel, but now many of these components are being locally produced in India.