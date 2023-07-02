India establishes itself as prominent player in Middle East

An article in Foreign Policy, a renowned US magazine covering global affairs, has highlighted India's emergence as a significant player in the Middle East, marking it as one of the region's most intriguing geopolitical developments in recent years.

The article emphasizes India's deepening and expanding relationships with major countries in the Middle East, such as Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. It suggests that India's evolving position reflects the changing global order and the eagerness of these nations to benefit from the new multipolar world.

The author asserts that if the Middle Eastern partners of the United States are seeking an alternative to Washington, having New Delhi as one of the choices would be preferable.

Regarding India's strong ties with Israel, the article notes that they are among the most well-developed relationships India has in the region. The collaboration has seen significant advancements in various sectors, particularly high technology and defense, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to Israel in 2017 and the reciprocal visit of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to India a year later.

Previously, India's business community hesitated to invest in Israel due to the country's small market and controversial politics. However, the article suggests that this perception may be changing. It cites examples such as the Adani Group and an Israeli partner winning a USD 1.2 billion tender for Haifa Port in 2022 and the ongoing negotiations for an India-Israel Free Trade Agreement.

In conclusion, the article asserts that it is time to take India's projection of power in the Middle East seriously.