Leading Taiwanese companies consider relocating in India

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Leading Taiwanese companies are actively considering relocating their production bases from China to countries such as Europe, North America, the US, and India, Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan told Trend.

Deputy Minister for Taiwan's National Development, Kao Shien-Quey, highlighted the significant potential for collaboration between New Delhi and Taipei, particularly in emerging and critical technologies such as semiconductor manufacturing and electronics equipment.

During an interaction with international journalists in Taipei on July 2, Shien-Quey emphasized that top Taiwanese tech giants are keenly exploring India as a key destination to strengthen their global supply chains.

Kristy Tsun-tzu Hsu, Director of the Taiwan ASEAN Studies Center at the Chung-Hua Institution of Economic Research, described India as an important country for Taiwan and noted that Taiwanese companies operating in China are seeking to "decouple" their global supply chain from the country while maintaining it for domestic consumers.