Meeting between Presidents Erdogan and Putin kicks off

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. A meeting between President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russia's President Vladimir Putin has kicked off in Sochi, Trend reports.

At the meeting with Erdogan, Putin expressed hope that in the near future it will be possible to complete negotiations on the creation of a gas hub in order to stabilize the energy market.

"We are moving very confidently in the field of energy, agreements have been reached between the main suppliers and consumers on both sides. I hope that it will be so, we will witness this in the near future," Putin said.

