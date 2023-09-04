First unit of Türkiye's Akkuyu nuclear power plant to be launched in 2024 - Putin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. The first unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Türkiye is expected to be launched next year, Russia's President Vladimir Putin said during the negotiations with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.

According to Putin, there are prospects for the development of cooperation between the countries in this area.

"The construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant continues, now Türkiye has become a member of the international club of nuclear countries after the delivery of the first batch of Russian nuclear fuel to Akkuyu. Next year, if everything goes according to the plan, we will launch the first block. There are interesting possible options for continuing our cooperation here," Putin said.

He added that, currently, there is a large qualified team under 25,000 people working at the station.

Akkuyu is the first nuclear power plant to be constructed in Türkiye. The project is being implemented on the basis of an intergovernmental cooperation agreement concluded with Russia on May 12, 2010.