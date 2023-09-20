US, Central Asia hold ‘C5+1’ meeting in New York

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. US President Joe Biden and President of five Central Asian countries have held a ‘C5+1’ summit in New York, Trend reports.

The sides focused on matters related to joint cooperation in order to enhance the sovereignty, stability, and prosperity of Central Asia through the ‘C5+1’ partnership in the realms of economics, energy, and security.

During the meeting, the prospects for further development of the strategic partnership, political dialogue, trade, economic, investment, and humanitarian cooperation were thoroughly discussed, along with issues related to maintaining peace and stability in Eurasia.

As a result, agreements have been reached to further deepen mutual understanding and expand practical partnership between the countries of the region and the US.

‘C5+1’ is a dialogue format created in 2015 to address common issues of cooperation between the Central Asian states and the US.