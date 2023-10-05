Armenian lobbyists in Russia join hands with ANCA in plotting against Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Armenian lobby, both in Russia, and the US are plotting against Azerbaijan, a diplomatic insider told Trend.

The source pointed out that interactions between Armenian lobbyists from Russia with pro-Armenian entities, notably the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), have increased in frequency.

"It is reasonable to suspect that this growing closeness is driven by the shared objective of Armenian lobbyists to undermine Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, they appear unconcerned about the significant damage this may inflict on their countries' foreign policies and their standing on the international stage," the source elaborated.

Meanwhile, the notorious ANCA has launched a major campaign in the US against Azerbaijan in the recent days. Since the elections are not far off, they have chosen a straightforward method: voter blackmail.

Thus, the Armenian lobby plans to exert pressure on US congressmen, both Democrats and Republicans simultaneously. Their demands are simple: anti-Azerbaijani rhetoric and calls to take measures against Baku. Those who are more active will receive generous contributions for their election campaigns and the votes of Armenian voters. In the current competitive climate between Democrats and Republicans in the US, ANCA's strategy relies on the assumption that both parties may vie for both money and votes.