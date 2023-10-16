US Secretary of State meets with Israeli President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Trend reports.

“Returned to Israel and met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog to reaffirm U.S. commitment to provide Israel with the assistance it needs to protect its citizens,” Antony Blinken wrote on his page on X.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.