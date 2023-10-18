UN says one million people displaced in Gaza

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. After the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the number of internally displaced people in the Gaza Strip reached 1 million people, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said, Trend reports.

It is also noted that more than 352 thousand of them have currently found shelter in schools of the UN Relief and Work Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, located in the central and southern parts of the Gaza Strip

The Gaza Strip reportedly has two weeks' worth of basic food supplies left, while grocery stores have only four to five days left.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The IDF declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".