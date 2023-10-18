US closes its consulate in Türkiye’s Adana

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. US Embassy in Türkiye announced the indefinite closure of its consulate in Adana, Trend reports.

"The U.S. Consulate in Adana will remain closed to the public until further notice. U.S. citizens can reschedule their appointments to the U.S. Embassy in Ankara.

Large demonstrations related to events in Israel and Gaza are expected throughout Turkiye for the next several weeks. Any gathering, even those intended to be peaceful, could escalate and turn violent. Protest activity may result in enhanced police presence, road closures, and traffic disruptions.

U.S. government personnel in Turkiye have been instructed to minimize movements and avoid travel to the Consulate Adana consular district in southeast Turkiye," the statement said.