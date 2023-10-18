US imposes extra sanctions in response to Iran’s missile activities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. As part efforts to counter Iran’s missile-related activities and other destabilizing conduct, the US is taking a number of new actions today, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said, Trend reports.

“While the US has already sanctioned all possible entities and individuals contained within Security Council Resolution 2231, today we are announcing additional designations on individuals and entities related to Iran’s missile, conventional arms, and UAV activities, including such activities involving Russia, the People’s Republic of China, Venezuela, and elsewhere. In coordination with the Departments of Commerce, Justice, and the Treasury, we are additionally issuing new public guidance to private industry regarding Iranian missile procurement and related US sanctions and export restrictions,” he said.

Blinken added that, together with 47 other countries, the US reaffirms collective dedication to taking every essential step to thwart Iran’s provision, trade, or conveyance of items, materials, equipment, goods, and technology related to ballistic missiles.

Meanwhile, as of October 18, 2023, UN Security Council Resolution 223 has officially lifted all constraints on the trade and acquisition of ballistic missiles involving Iran.