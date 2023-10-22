UN negotiating to send more humanitarian aid to Gaza

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. The UN is negotiating to send a second batch of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza on October 22, the UN representative said, Trend reports.

The aid is expected to be delivered through the Rafah checkpoint, located on the Egyptian border with the Palestinian enclave.

The UN added that the road train, which will be sent with humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, may consist of 20-30 cars.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.