BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. During the 10th emergency special session, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on the Middle East, which was developed by a group of Arab countries with the support of other states, and submitted for consideration by Jordan, Trend reports.

120 countries voted for the document, 14 were against it, and 45 abstained.

A two-thirds majority of the total number of voters was required to pass the resolution.