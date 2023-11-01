BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. A week ago, Melanie Joly, Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs, stirred controversy during her visit to Armenia by making provocative statements about sanctions against Azerbaijan.

This has already become a part of the Canadian government's agenda. These statements even angered the Canadian Ambassador to Armenia, who expressed concerns about potential harm to the peace process in the South Caucasus.

Canada's actions, apart from Armenian lobbying, appear peculiar and without clear motivation, ultimately undermining the peace process and providing Armenia with a false sense of security. Canadian government is often referring to the international law, which is on Azerbaijan's side by the way, however, this falls short of justifying the country's practical position.

This inconsistency in understanding the international law in Canada appears to align with its support for separatism and terrorism in other countries.

An illustrative case reinforcing these assertions is the ongoing dispute between Canada and India that emerged in September. In June, a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist, was killed in the Canadian province of British Columbia. Nijjar had continued his separatist activities against India while residing in Canada. Nijjar was not the sole Sikh separatist living in Canada.

The Canadian province of British Columbia serves as a base for Sikh separatists, where various campaigns, even some with terrorist undertones, are orchestrated. This situation has persisted for an extended period, and despite appeals from Delhi and even Interpol's involvement, Canada has not taken any actions to address the threat to India's territorial integrity and the safety of its citizens and diplomats.

Following Nijjar's assassination, Canada accused the Indian government of involvement and expelled an Indian diplomat suspected of complicity.

Paradoxically, Canada itself is effectively undermining India's sovereignty by enabling conditions for Sikh separatists and terrorists on its own soil. Separatism and terrorism often go hand in hand. While Indian authorities may not be commended for their treatment of national and religious minorities, it doesn't change the fact that terrorists remain terrorists. After the Indian authorities conducted operations against separatists in Punjab, the most active Sikh extremists were expelled from India and dispersed to other countries, with Canada offering them a particularly welcoming environment.

It has become a recurring pattern for Canadian authorities to support separatism that disrupts other countries. Canadian politicians have developed a set of perplexing notions about rights and freedoms, pushing them to interfere in the internal affairs of other nations, leading to diplomatic and political disputes. Evidently, Canada is striving to assert itself as an active and influential player in international politics, often seeking the spotlight. Ultimately, the only thing it is doing is disrupting others' efforts to actually stick to the international law and live in peace.