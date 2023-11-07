Heads of OIC member states to hold extraordinary meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 7. At the request of the President of Iran and the heads of several other countries, including Saudi Arabia, a meeting of heads of Islamic states will soon be held in Riyadh.

This issue was discussed during a telephone conversation between Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Trend reports.

During the negotiations, it was emphasized that it is necessary to hold an extraordinary meeting of the heads of state of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in order to review the events in Palestine, stop the events in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank and continue sending humanitarian aid.