US, Qatar in talks with Israel on providing humanitarian aid to Gaza Strip

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The United States and Qatar are in talks with Israel about the possibility of declaring a humanitarian pause of up to three days to ensure aid supplies to the Gaza Strip and the release of some hostages, Trend reports.

According to the information, Qatar is acting as a mediator and has been holding talks with Hamas for several weeks regarding a humanitarian pause. It is noted that Israel put forward a condition for the release of all Hamas hostages before agreeing to a ceasefire.

However, Arab senior officials expressed hope that a compromise could be reached and an agreement could still be reached.