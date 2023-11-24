Anti-migrant protests erupt in Dublin after knife attack on children (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Three young children and a woman were attacked by an unknown man in Dublin, Trend reports.

The incident occurred near a catholic school. As a result of the attack, three children, a 30-year-old woman and the criminal himself received stab wounds of varying severity. The injured were taken to Dublin hospitals.

Additional police forces have been deployed to the scene of the emergency. The criminal was detained. Nothing is known yet about his motives. Later, information spread on social networks that the children were attacked by a migrant from Algeria

After this incident, riots and anti-migrant protests broke out in central Dublin.