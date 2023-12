BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Türkiye, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD).

According to the information, the epicenter of the tremors was located 21.99 kilometers from the Fethiye district of Mugla province, the source lay at a depth of 29.62 kilometers.

There was no information about damage or casualties.