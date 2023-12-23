After Angola's withdrawal, prospects for collapse of OPEC are assessed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Angola's exit from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will have a limited impact on the global commodity market.

There is no point in expecting a further domino collapse of the cartel against the backdrop of a “one-off” protest in the medium term, said Clay Seigle, director of global oil services at Rapidan Energy Group (REG). His words are quoted by CNBC, Trend reports.

Angola's role in OPEC was limited. The withdrawal of an African country from the organization did reduce the level of unity within the cartel, but did not undermine it, Seigle clarified. “The market should not be complacent, thinking that OPEC unity is falling apart and there will be some kind of domino effect,” the expert said.

Analysts from the third largest Canadian bank, Scotiabank, also spoke about Angola’s limited role in OPEC. The financial organization clarified that the African country accounted for less than four percent of the total production volume of the commodity cartel.