BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) is facing serious challenges. The biggest Armenian lobbying group is losing its grip on global influence and partnerships. Sponsors are backing off, and partners in both the US and Europe are dropping out one by one.

This setback stems from Azerbaijan's increasing global authority and influence. President Ilham Aliyev's effective leadership secured Azerbaijan's triumph in the war against Armenia and Karabakh separatists, enabling the country to solidify these gains on the international front.

ANCA took a real hit from this success. Their past influence and authority are gone, and the funds from various organizations and partners are drying up. Now, all ANCA can do is churn out ridiculous satires and images on social media.

The only reaction these frauds provoke is a sense of pity.