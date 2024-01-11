Target of Armenians Rachida Dati appointed France's Minister of Culture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. The first Arab woman in the French government, Rachida Dati, who served as Minister of Justice from 2007 to 2009, has now been appointed as the Minister of Culture of France, Trend reports.

Dati is among the rare politicians in France who speak positively about Azerbaijan, causing discontent among Armenians after her election. Dati has consistently emphasized her pride in being a close friend of Baku.

This sentiment raised concerns among prominent figures, including Murad Papazyan, Chairman of the Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations in France, Ara Toranyan, Chief Editor of the Nouvelles d'Arménie magazine, and Patrick Karam, a member of the municipal council of Île-de-France.

Meanwhile, in July last year, Rachida Dati expressed that Azerbaijan could serve as an example for the entire world, particularly regarding the harmonious relations between religious and ethnic groups.

"I want to highlight Azerbaijan's role in contributing significantly to intercultural and intercivilizational dialogue. UNESCO acknowledges a literacy rate of 95 percent in the country, which is an outstanding achievement. The progress in Azerbaijan is truly impressive," she said. Dati emphasized that her yearly visits to Azerbaijan reveal new aspects, allowing her to appreciate its beautiful traditions.

"Azerbaijan boasts a genuinely rich culture. I'm saying this not just as a politician but as someone who wholeheartedly loves this country. The Azerbaijani people have upheld these values for centuries, taking pride in their culture. The state's policy aligns with promoting culture as a source of national pride," Dati added.