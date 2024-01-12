US and UK launche strikes on Houthi positions near city of Hodeidah

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. The armed forces of the United States and Great Britain attacked the positions of the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah (Houthis) near the port city of Hodeidah, which is located in the west of the country, Arab media says, Trend reports.

According to information, attacks on Houthi targets are carried out from the Red Sea.

The explosions were reported to have occurred in the cities of Sana'a, Saada, Hodeidah, Taiz and Dhamar.

It is noted that the outskirts of the port city of Hodeidah, where important Houthi facilities are located, are being actively shelled.