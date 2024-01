BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. American and British aircraft are bombing the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, as well as several other populated areas, the leadership of the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah (Houthis), Trend reports.

According to information, the city of Hodeidah in western Yemen is under intense shelling. It is reported that the US and British armed forces are carrying out attacks on Houthi targets.

There are also bombings of Ansar Allah camps in the Hajjah province.