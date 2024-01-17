Pakistan recalls its ambassador to Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Pakistan has decided to recall its ambassador to Iran, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.

According to the statement, Iran’s unjustified and aggressive attack on Pakistan’s territory last night was a breach of international law and the UN Charter’s principles and objectives.

"We strongly condemn this unlawful act and we will not tolerate it. Pakistan has the right to take action against this unlawful act. Iran will have to face the consequences of its actions.

We have communicated this message to the Iranian Government. We have also told them that Pakistan has decided to withdraw its ambassador from Iran and that the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan who is in Iran right now should not come back for now. We have also decided to stop all high level visits that were happening or were planned between Pakistan and Iran in the near future," the ministry said in a statement.

As reported, on January 16, Iranian armed forces attacked two headquarters of the terrorist group "Jaish al-Adl". Drones and missiles were used to hit the headquarters located in Pakistan. As a result, 2 children died and 3 people were injured.

