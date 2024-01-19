US elections and Armenian impact: how far are congressmen willing to sink to secure their seats?

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. The Armenian lobby in the US is really on the move. With the upcoming elections just around the corner, the pre-election race has kicked into high gear since the beginning of the year. The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) is, of course, front and center, throwing its weight behind candidates. But they're using a pretty straightforward and favored Armenian method: blackmail. And right now, votes are like a lifeline for congressmen.

So, the organization comes out swinging with yet another anti-Azerbaijani statement, bringing in a bunch of congressmen. One of the main Armenian allies in the House of Representatives, Adam Schiff, had his say. After the scandal involving the misuse of public funds, which, surprise, went into his own political campaign and the pockets of his supporters, he is naturally trying to clean up his image and snag some votes.

The folks signing off on this, or as they like to call themselves, Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chairs, include two Californians and two reps from New Jersey and Florida. No need to stress how important it is to secure Armenian backing, especially in some of the most Armenian-populated states.

All of this just seems downright ridiculous in the face of the real situation between Azerbaijan and Armenia. While Washington keeps saying that there is been significant progress between the two parties and signing a peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan does not sound far-fetched anymore, a handful of politicians are still banging on about aggression, oppression of Armenians, and wild plans of Azerbaijan trying to strike Armenia.

Taking a closer look at the pro-Armenian spiel from these congressmen over the past three years, one will notice that their rhetoric has not changed one bit. Meanwhile, the reality is far from what Adam Schiff and his crew are trying to sell.

This tale is as old as time. Congressmen are ready to pull out all the stops for that coveted seat, and Armenian-Americans just cannot come to terms with their cause facing defeat in the Caucasus, resorting to their favorite behind-the-scenes methods.