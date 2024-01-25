Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World

Houthis carry out operation against US in Gulf of Aden

World Materials 25 January 2024 01:43 (UTC +04:00)
Houthis carry out operation against US in Gulf of Aden

Follow Trend on

Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. Houthi rebels from Yemen's Ansar Allah movement announced a military operation against US Navy ships in the Gulf of Aden and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, the military representative of the movement Yahya Saria said in his Telegram channel, Trend reports.

Saria noted that the operation resulted in a direct hit on an American warship, forcing two American merchant ships to withdraw and turn back.

The Houthis reportedly fired "several ballistic missiles" in a "clash that lasted more than two hours," some of which "reached their targets" despite US attempts to repel them.

Latest

Latest

Read more