Houthis carry out operation against US in Gulf of Aden

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. Houthi rebels from Yemen's Ansar Allah movement announced a military operation against US Navy ships in the Gulf of Aden and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, the military representative of the movement Yahya Saria said in his Telegram channel, Trend reports.

Saria noted that the operation resulted in a direct hit on an American warship, forcing two American merchant ships to withdraw and turn back.

The Houthis reportedly fired "several ballistic missiles" in a "clash that lasted more than two hours," some of which "reached their targets" despite US attempts to repel them.