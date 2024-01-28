Four-month ceasefire planned to be declared in Gaza Strip

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. International mediators are negotiating a four-month ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Trend reports.

According to information, this initiative was put forward by Arab mediators. The plan will consist of several parts. In the first phase of the ceasefire, Hamas will have to hand over all civilian hostages to Israel within six weeks.

Then female soldiers and then male soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are to be transferred. At the final stage of the ceasefire, the bodies of Israeli soldiers will be handed over to Israel.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.