China seeks to develop stable relations with US — Foreign Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Beijing hopes to develop stable, predictable relations with Washington, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said, Trend reports.

"We expect China and the United States to work together to realize the important consensus reached by the leaders of our countries at the [November 2023 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Summit] meeting in San Francisco, to implement their vision of the future," the diplomat said. According to him, Beijing hopes to "further develop China-US relations, overcome obstacles, eliminate interference and steadily advance" bilateral communications.

In addressing a question about whether a telephone conversation between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden might take place any time soon, Wang indicated that he had no relevant information to share with the press.

On January 30, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated that he and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had reached an agreement on scheduling a phone call between the two heads of states in the near future.